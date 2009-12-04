Fox Hoping For A Howling Success

Vampires have had it too good on TV for too long, while werewolves have had to put up with bit parts and support roles. But finally lycanthropes are getting the spotlight – US TV network Fox is developing a werewolf show called Howl.

According to Variety , Howl is an epic family saga about warring families of werewolves in a small Alaskan town. Joshua Miller (who’s co-writing with and MA Fortin) says: "Alaska is a place where people disappear and now you know why,” adding that the script will reflect the changes that are going on in the country, and that "metamorphosis and constant change is the basis of werewolf mythology… Howl is about the psychology of living with change.”

Ooh, sounds heavy. And there was us thinking that werewolves were just a chance to have teenage boys wandering around with their shirts off and exposing their six packs the whole time.