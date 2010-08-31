Director Announced For Clash Of The Titans 2

Battle Los Angeles director will take the helm, and it’ll actually be filmed in 3D this time

Jonathan Liebesman, the director of the upcoming Battle Los Angeles , has signed a deal with Warner Bros to direct Clash Of The Titans 2 .

Okay, that may not be a sequel that many are exactly chomping at the bit to see, if the lukewarm-to-downright hostile response on the SFX forum is much to go by, but did you realise the first film made $491 million dollars worldwide – not bad for a budget of $125 million?

And this time, they’ll actually be shooting the thing in 3D, rather than giving it a 3D scrub-up after shooting it, which can only be good news, as nobdy was impressed by the 3D in the first film.

The Hollywood Reporter ’s Heat Vision Blog reckons that both Sam Worthington and Gemma Arterton are among the actors expected to return for the second installment.

The thing is, they’ve done the basic myth now (albeit very loosely) so where do they take the story from here? Ah, this is Hollywood. That’s not going to be a problem…