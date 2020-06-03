Batwoman will feature a new character in place of Ruby Rose's Kate Kane

Following Ruby Rose's exit as Kate Kane, Batwoman will see an all-new character take the mantle as the series' leading superhero.

The news was revealed in a now-deleted casting call, which was posted to Reddit and reported on by Decider (via The Hollywood Reporter). The new character is referred to as Ryan Wilder, but that could be a placeholder name. Either way, the new Batwoman is apparently "nothing like Kate Kane" – "likeable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed."

After finding sobriety and leaving behind a life of dangerous drug habits and business practices, Wilder lives in her van before coming to know the role of Batwoman. According to the casting description, Wilder "would steal milk for an alley cat but could also kill you with her bare hands."

In a joint statement from Warner Bros., The CW, and Berlanti Productions released at the time of Ruby Rose's exit, the parties involved expressed their commitment to casting another actor from the LGBTQ+ community. Likewise, the new Batwoman is described as an "out-Lesbian" and the casting call encourages gay actors to submit their portfolios.

Unfortunately, nothing about the new Batwoman's story as it relates to Kate Kane was revealed, so we don't yet know how the transition happens. Batwoman season 2 is scheduled to premiere in 2021.

