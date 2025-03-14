New Prison Break reboot adds Sucker Punch and Euphoria stars to its cast

Three new cast members have joined the Hulu pilot

Sucker Punch
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Hulu's new Prison Break reboot pilot has added three new cast members: Sucker Punch's Emily Browning, Euphoria's Lukas Gage, and Landman's Drake Rodger have been cast as series regulars.

Elgin James, co-creator of Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C., is on board as showrunner for the project, which went into development in late 2023 before a pilot was ordered in December 2024.

The series will reportedly be set in the same universe as the original show, but none of its characters are expected to cross over. Not much is known about the plot so far, but Deadline shared some official descriptions of the three newly cast characters, which gives us some idea of what to expect.

Browning will play Cassidy Collins, "an ex-soldier turned corrections officer who takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America," Gage is Jackson, "a politician from a well-to-do background in his first congressional campaign," and Rodger's character is Tommy, "an inmate at one of the deadliest prisons in America, incarcerated 10 years ago".

The original Prison Break aired for four seasons on Fox between 2005 and 2008. The show followed two brothers, Lincoln (Dominic Purcell), who has been sentenced to death for a crime he didn't commit, and Michael (Wentworth Miller), who devises an elaborate plan to break Lincoln out of prison and clear his name. A TV movie, The Final Break, followed in 2009, and a fifth season premiered in 2017.

While we wait for Prison Break to arrive on our screens, check out our guide to this year's biggest new TV shows to add to your watchlist.

