Will The Event Be A TV Event?

SFX clusive: Star of NBC’s new SF mystery show Anthony Dale reveals why his character is central to the plot

Will NBC’s The Event be a TV event or another FlashForward? Certainly there are similarities: it’s the brainchild of 4400 vet Nick Wauters and combines elements of indoe flick Go , Lost , 24 and, yes, FlashForward , with a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines all connected to a long-suppressed government conspiracy involving (possibly otherworldly) detainees in Alaska is about to be revealed to the world.

In an interview with Red Alert in SFX 200 actor Ian Anthony Dale reveals that his character, Simon Lee, will be a big piece of the show’s puzzle. “What I can tell you is that Simon is a government operative with mysterious ties to detainee leader Sophia [ ER ’s Laura Innes] … what’s really cool is that there are all these rich, diverse, grounded characters inhabiting these very separate worlds. They are all dealing with some critical personal dilemma which keeps it grounded, but Simon more or less becomes the bridge that connects all of the stories together.”

Read the full interview in SFX 200 , on sale next Wednesday.