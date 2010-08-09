Pratchett announced

Celebrated Discworld author appearing live on stage with Stephen Baxter at the SFX Weekender

When we first heard word earlier this year that best-selling fantasy author Terry Pratchett would be teaming up with hard SF writer Stephen Baxter on The Long Earth – a story of parallel worlds and infinite possibilities that has been bubbling over in the Discworld creator’s mind for over two decades – there was something akin to a minor seismic shift in SFX Towers as the team collectively blew their tops. And judging by the feedback we received you’re just as excited as us. So we’ve decided to invite the pair along to the SFX Weekender 2, taking place in Camber Sands, East Sussex 3-5 February, to speak exclusively about the collaboration, live on stage.

62-year-old Pratchett, best known for a popular stint as guest editor on SFX (and the odd best-seller), first started work on the idea in the mid-’80s, crafting two short stories and an unfinished novel before that pesky Discworld series got in the way. Pratchett was appointed OBE in 2008 and then knighted in 2009 for services to literature. He remains one of Britain best-loved novelists. The Long Earth series will be his first co-written fiction since Good Omens with Neil Gaiman and he’ll be working together with the phenomenally successful Ark author Stephen Baxter on two yet-to-be-titled books, the first of which is due to be published by Doubleday in Spring 2012.

Terry Pratchett and Stephen Baxter join the esteemed ranks of stars already signed up for the weekend long science fiction extravaganza including George Takei and the recently announced Craig Charles. Meanwhile we regret to say that Hannah Spearritt will no longer be attending the SFX Weekender 2011 for contractual reasons, although we still anticipate other members of the Primeval cast to attend.

The SFX Weekender 2 takes place at Camber Sands holiday camp in East Sussex on Friday 4 February and Saturday 5 February 2011, with our pre-party on Thursday 3 February. Head to www.sfxweekender.com/tickets to book now, or call our ticket hotline on 08700 11003 – and remember, until 20 August all SFX subscribers are entitled to a range of top discounts.