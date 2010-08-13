Terminator The Cartoon?

You’d better believe it. There’s a 3D CG animated Terminator cartoon on the way

Sometimes you find news announcements in the oddest of places, and this one came from Marketwatch , a site devoted to the kind of news that interests people who like speculating to accumulate (and there was certainly a lot of speculating going on in stock market websites ). A company called Hanover House has revealed that it is developing Terminator 3000 , a CG animated spin-off from the Terminator franchise, with Red Bear Entertainment.

The script will be based on “characters and situations introduced in the original Terminator feature”, but story details are being kept under wraps. It will, however, be a PG-13 film, so don’t expect too much blood, sex and swearing.

What next? A kabuki theatre version of The Thing ? Aliens On Ice? Muppets Versus Predators ? Actually, that last one we’d love to see…

So, is it time to invest in Hanover House, or do you sense a business disaster?