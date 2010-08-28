Sherlock Back For Three More Episodes

Okay, it’s not SF or fantasy, but it’s written by Moffat and Gatiss, so it’s like an honorary SFX show (and we know you'll want to know this, anyway…)

A press statement from the two writers says, “We’ve been overwhelmed by the warmth of response to our new Sherlock Holmes and John Watson and can’t wait to take them on three new adventures next year. There’ll be baffling new puzzles, old friends and new enemies – whether on two, or four legs. And we might well be seeing the cold master of logic and reason unexpectedly falling. But in love? Or over a precipice? Who can tell?”

Oh, the big teases. Are to we expect modern spins on The Hound Of The Baskervilles and the "death” of Sherlock Holmes at the Reichenbach Falls? Or are they just bandying about red herrings? Great news, though!