Fannish Inquisition Iain M Banks

Next week SFX is leaving the warm embrace of picturesque Bath and taking a trip to the Big Smoke for a chat with one of the most popular science fiction authors of our generation – Iain M Banks. Best known in SF circles (he also writes mainstream fiction sans middle initial) for the Culture series – the latest of which, Surface Detail , comes out this October – Banks is a world builder and conducts epic space operas in a way no author working today come close to.

And we want your questions to put to the man himself for the next Fannish Inquisition to feature in a future issue of SFX.