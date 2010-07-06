EXCLUSIVE Stargate Universe Video Interviews Day Two: Elyse Levesque

Season one of Stargate Universe hits DVD and Blu-ray this week and, to celebrate, we’re hosting an exclusive series of interviews with the cast filmed on the set of the Destiny!

Elyse Levesque plays Chloe Armstrong in Stargate Universe , aka “That Woman Eli’s Madly In Love With Who Only Sees Him As A Friend” (poor Eli!). She tells us who she prefers in real life: Eli or her on-screen suitor, Lt Scott, and bemoans the pressures of working so many hours in a dimly-lit spaceship with no sunny spots...

