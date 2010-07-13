Cornell Takes On UKs Answer To Batman And Robin For DC

Doctor Who writer turned celebrated comics scripter Paul Cornell to write six-issue mini-series about London-based superheroes

Paul Cornell is two write a six-issue comics mini-series for DC about Batman and Robin’s UK-based counterparts Knight and Squire.

Cornell, who has just introduced Neil Gaiman’s Death into his Lex Luthor-centric run on Action Comics , will team with interior artist Jimmy Broxton and cover artist Yanick Paquette on the project. According to DC, “When the barriers preventing an all-out battle in a secret city populated by heroes and villains alike are lifted, all hell breaks loose and only the Knight and Squire can step in to put things write. But can the tandem keep the peace between friends and foe?” Although originally created in 1950s, the modern incarnations of Knight and Squire were rebooted in 1999 by Grant Morrison.

“I’m delighted to be working in DC Britain!” says Cornell. “Grant always said that he added something to the Knight and Squire’s world with every appearance: we’ll be taking that policy, and the amount of over the top weird and wonderful zany surreal Britishness and dialling them up to eleven. If you’ve wanted to see a milkman fighting a dinosaur in a suit, in a pub, then this is the comic for you.”