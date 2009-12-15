300 Prequel Will Be Called Xerxes

Talking to The LA Times about the resurgence of mythologically-based films in Hollywood, comic writer/artist-turned-film-director Frank Miller reveals some news about the follow-up to 300.

The Zack Snyder film, the highest-grossing March release ever (it took $456 million in worldwide box office off a $67-million budget) was based on Frank Miller’s graphic novel about King Leonidas and his doomed army of Spartans. Miller is preparing a follow-up now titled Xerxes, which begins about 10 years before the events of 300, and Snyder has expressed interest in it as a film property as well. “It’s the battle of Marathon through my lens,” says Miller. “I’ve finished the plot and I’m getting started on the artwork.”

Just pray that, after The Spirit, no-one gets the bright idea of getting Miller to direct it.