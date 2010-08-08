Torchwood Series Four Subtitle Revealed

It’s going to be called Torchwood: The New World. Plus, news on the storyline

The new series/season (oh, God, is it British or American now?) of Torchwood will be subtitled The New World , according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Russell T Davies has also revealed a little more about the storyline. It will follow a CIA agent (Rex) and analyst (Ester) as they tackle an alien-related global issue. Torchwood is now, “like a legend now... it's like something that’s ceased to exist and is now spoken of only in whispers.” Soon, Rex and Ester are on the run and are seeking out the help of Captain Jack and Gwen.

“The two teams coming together is a big part of the story – are they friends or enemies? There’s a lot of sparks and excitement,” says RTD.

“We definitely have a really big story to tell,” adds executive producer Julie Gardner. “It’s absolutely rebooted to welcome in a new audience.”

The story also has a couple of posters… which look very familiar, but with a bit of a Photoshop makeover and some new text plonked on them.