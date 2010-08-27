Thor Action Has a Bourne Vibe, Reckons Star

Tom “Loki” Hiddleston describes his character’s fighting style to Comic Book Movies

Speaking to Comic Book Movies , the actor says of the final big slug-out session: “There’s a huge fight at the end — it’s not giving too much away to say that it comes to a head. We rehearsed it a lot [and director] Ken [Branagh] was really happy. After that day of shooting, he said we definitely have the Bourne Ultimatum version of the two boys from Asgard.”

He also describes how Loki’s fighting style differs from Thor’s: “I tried to find a physicality for Loki that was very different from Chris as Thor, He’s such a big guy and he does so much work on his body, and it was brute strength and a really raw masculinity that would wield this hammer with an enormous power. If he was the rock, I wanted to be like the wind, dancing around and you could never pin me down, I worked with the stunt guys on this almost balletic fighting style. You’d throw a punch at Loki but he’s ten steps ahead of you and he wouldn’t be there."