Star Wars Live Action TV Show On Hold

That’s from the horse’s mouth – this particular nag being George Lucas – according to Blastr.com

The Star Wars live action TV series, which Lucasfilm has been developing for over five years now, is “on hold”, says George Lucas.

Actually, according to Blastr.com , he said a while ago, but somehow this apparently major piece of news didn’t send shockwaves through the internet.

Speaking after a special digital screening of Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back in Chicago a couple of months back, Lucas allegedly told the audience:

“The live action TV show is kind of on hold because we have scripts, but we don't know how to do ’em. Because, they literally are Star Wars , only we're going to have to try to do them at a tenth the cost. And, it's a huge challenge... lot bigger than what we thought it was gonna be.”

That’s a shame. There’s been a lot of speculation on the net recently that there’s a major Star Wars announcement soon, and we’d assumed it was about the TV series. Maybe it is – that they’re not doing it. Or maybe we’re just getting more Clone Wars cartoons or another rerelease of the films on DVD in 3D and with all Jar Jar’s scenes edited out and Hayden Christensen digitally replaced by an actor.