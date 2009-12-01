Could There Be A Fifth Twilight Movie?

With New Moon easily "eclipsing" its predecessor at the box office (it has for made $474 million worldwide, whereas the first film made $380 in its entire run) it’s no wonder that Summit, the production company behind the Twilight films, is looking for ways to milk its cash cow for all its worth.

Consequently, according to Variety Summit is considering going down the Harry Potter route, and splitting the final book, Breaking Dawn, into two films. The company is also sounding out New Moon director, Chris Weitz, about the possibility of him shooting both films back-to-back (David “30 Days Of Night” Slade is directing the third film, Eclipse).

As the Variety articles points out, though, there are numerous hurdles to jump yet, including renegotiating the stars’ contracts (they all signed up for four films, and so will be in a very strong bargaining position to bump up their fees considerably) and renegotiating with author Stephenie Meyer to allow them to chop Breaking Dawn into two halves.

“Though Summit hasn't officially made Weitz an offer,” says the article, “sources said the job is his if he wants it. After bringing in New Moon at around $50 million and keeping the cast happy, he's the logical choice.” About the only people he won’t please if he signs up, then, are critics and boyfriends worldwide.