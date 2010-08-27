Popular

Timothy Dalton To Guest Star In Chuck

By

None

Former superspy to meet super geeky spy. And Eric Roberts is in the show, too

Two former dodgy Time Lords are set to make guest appearances in the geek-guest-star-Heaven that is Chuck .

Former Bond and the saliva-spouting Rassilon in Doctor Who ’s “The End Of Time” , Timothy Dalton, and Eric Roberts (Julis’s bro’ and the Master in the US Doctor Who TV movie) will both appear in season four of Chuck .

Dalton will be playing a mysterious stranger who has a history with Chuck's mom, who’s being played by Linda ( Terminator , Beauty And The Beast ) Hamilton. He’ll be appearing in multiple episodes. Roberts will be appearing as part of a team (including six-time WWE champion Batista) who were Casey’s former soldier-of-fortune buddies from the Clinton era, and who now want revenge on their old buddy for some as-yet-undisclosed reason.

Surely it can’t be long before David Tennant turns up? He likes the right trainers…