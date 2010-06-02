New Approach In Reboot Of The Crow

Producer reveals director Steve ( Blade ) Norrington’s new vision for his new version of The Crow , and it sounds like it’s going to take a very different approach

It seems that this is one of many major changes to the new Crow movie. Speaking to MTV.com , Pressman also reveals that, “The setting is the southwest — the Mexico/Arizona area — and an urban [setting], Detroit or Pittsburgh or something like that. There are two locations that the film is set. Its initial platform is in the southwest and then it moves to the big city in the north, middle or eastern America, and then back.”

Norrington has also been working with Avatar production designer Rob Stromberg on creating a whole new look for the franchise, while the production is currently in talks with a major actor to star. Filming is expected to begin this year.

The original film, directed by Alex Proyas, which starred Brandon Lee as a murdered man who come back as an avenging supernatural spirit, was infamous for an accident which killed its star. The dark and twisted tale went on to become a cult classic but spawned three increasingly dire sequels.