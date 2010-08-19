Fancy Owning A Dharma Jeep?

Or a piece of plane wreckage? Or some really scuffed-up trainers? Lots of Lost paraphernalia is being auctioned off this weekend! And for some of it, you’ll need a really big garden

Quite where you’d put half a submarine is anybody’s guess. But it would be quite cool to watch old Lost DVDs sitting in a seat from Oceanic Flight 815. But whether you’d want to use Charlie’s old trainers as slippers while you’re at it is debateable.

Profiles in History, the world's largest auctioneer of Hollywood memorabilia, in partnership with ABC Studios, will be auctioning the props, costumes and set pieces from Lost on August 21-22 live from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, CA, but you can join in online . Bids can be placed in person, via mail, phone, fax or live on the net.

The entire catalogue is now online to browse and download for free. Given the immense popularity of the show, there will be a tremendous amount of interest in getting a piece of this iconic TV series. And with over 1,000 lots, there will be the proverbial “something for everyone” and many of the items have reserve prices that are quite affordable (though anything can happen in an auction – a scrap of paper with a scribble on it could go for thousands!).