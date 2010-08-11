Fallouts Famous Voices

Hellboy, Friends and Chuck stars join an impressive celebrity filled cast list for the latest Fallout game, New Vegas

The makers of the follow up to the hit RPG Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, have announced a star-studded voice over cast. Ron Perlman (Hellboy) returns to voice the narrator alongside an array of actors, including three voicing player companions. Danny Trejo (Spy Kids) is Raul the Ghoul, a mechanic and former gunslinger; SFX fave Zach Levi (Chuck) is Arcade, a member of the Followers of the Apocalypse who hides a mysterious past; and Felicia Day (The Guild) is Veronica, a sarcastic Brotherhood of Steel scribe.

The cast also includes; Matthew "Chandler" Perry (Friends) as Benny, a smooth talking, two-faced gangster, Kris Kristofferson (Blade Trilogy) as Chief Hanlon, a grizzled solider at the end of his career and Rene Auberjonois (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) as the enigmatic and reclusive Mr House.

Fallout: New Vegas takes place three years after the events of Fallout 3. Las Vegas has survived most of the nuclear devastation that struck the rest of America, but it's now divided between various criminal factions. You play a courier, shot and robbed on your way there.

The game is due on 19 October 2010. For more information visit the official website .