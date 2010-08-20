Creating Paul

SFX clusive: Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reveal the problems of acting with an alien in their new movie, Paul

The dream team of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost ( Shaun Of The Dead / Hot Fuzz ) is back together for Paul , a film about a pair of geeks who hook up with a real-life alien (the eponymous Paul, a CG creation with the voice of Seth Rogen) on their way back from the San Diego Comic-Con.

In an interview with Red Alert in SFX 200 , the pair reveal that making the film was slightly more complicated than they thought it would be:

“The starting point was, wouldn’t it be amazing to have this character who’s Gollum-level great in a very, very naturalistic ordinary setting,” explains Pegg. “We didn’t realise how much work it would be to do that. We just thought we’d talk to a ball and then one year later the film would come out, but it’s slightly more complex than that.”

Director Greg Mottola adds: “There’s like a Roger Rabbit element to this. You’re trying to make this character feel likes he fits into the scene, but it’s not Roger Rabbit because he can’t look fake.”

