Get the Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop for its lowest ever price in the Microsoft sale right now

If you're looking for a great gaming laptop deal from one of the best manufacturers in the business, then this is a humdinger. Over at Microsoft you can get the 2060-build of the Razer Blade Pro 17 at its lowest ever price of just $1,749.99. This represents a solid $750 off its list price (though that should be taken with a pinch of salt, of course). However, the main point here is that this - as far as we can tell - is the lowest ever price for this configuration.

To cut to the chase, you're getting the bigger 17.3-inch version of the Blade and inside are: an i7-8750H processor; a 512GB SSD; 16GB of RAM; and an RTX 2060 graphics card. The big screen is a lovely, speedy 144Hz with a 1ms full-HD panel, paired with very slim bezels to ensure the design is immersive as it can be. Putting those cold hard specs inside Razer's build and design quality does mean they are a premium portable powerhouse, but the Razer Blades are definitely worth it.

It's not the only offer going, though. There's a whole host of hardware deals going at Microsoft right now as apart of their Pi Day sale. Be sure to check them out.

We're big fans of Razer's laptops, and the slightly smaller version, the Razer Blade 15, sits atop our guide to the best gaming laptops. And for good reason: they may be pricey, but these are the best laptops we've had the pleasure of using in recent times. They really are that good, exquisitely blending style, build-quality, great component and figuration, and excellent displays. As such, getting one at its lowest ever price is a doozy.

