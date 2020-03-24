Get a cheap PC deal now in Dell's outlet sale

Now is the time to consider a cheap PC or desktop PC deal that can get you working easier and enjoying life a little more during these troubling times. Slightly away from the gaming-tech sphere, Dell has a few great offers on home and 'normal' PCs and laptops going at its outlet store right now. A particular trend in these current deals is the offerings on '2-in-1' or 'All-in-one' models of laptop and PC; these are incredibly versatile and handy machines that offer convenience, flexibility and ease of use as staple features.

The discounts cover a range of models: from the Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC which provides a really simple and effective way to have an easy-to-use PC up and ready in your house quickly to the Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 laptops which are incredibly versatile machines, featuring touch screens and a flip mechanism. Deals on both the 15-inch and 17-inch models are available right now.

All of these have solid discounts going on them already but there is a small range of codes available which will take another 16% off the price. This is a healthy saving and genuinely makes these tempting and value-busting offerings for quality home and work machines.

If you want to try and shave even more dollars off your preferred item, there are refurbed and pre-owned options on most of the deals we've picked out below. Just to clarify, though, all of the prices below are for the new items we've spotted on each variant or model - just click on the New version to get it in your cart.

Also it's important to be aware that these deals are only on for as long as stock holds up or March 23, 2020, whichever comes first!

Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-one PC | just $527.52 at Dell (new) | was $661

A terrific deal on an all-in-one PC that offers great space-saving design, a rich and vibrant full HD screen, and enough grunt to perform whatever the home or work task is. Remember to use the code '125516Ins' to get the extra 16% off.View Deal

As these items are perfect for working from home, it might be worthwhile teaming them with some quality peripherals too - and, if so, why can't they have a gaming steer? Think about the best gaming mouse, the best gaming keyboard, and the best gaming headset - all these would be fine work additions and also ensure you had some great gaming tech for the future (or now) too.

For something more gaming-focused, check out our guides to the best gaming PC and best gaming laptops.