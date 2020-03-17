Even in our increasingly digital age, there's never really a bad time get a quality bit of extra storage into your work or play tech setup. And if you're on the lookout for a great external drive deal, then Best Buy has you covered right now as there's a whole host of offers on SSDs, HDDs (internals too!), USB pen drives, and SD cards, among others, all discounted today.

Perfect for your Switch, what with Animal Crossing: New Horizons coming out this week or for your PC or console, with Doom Eternal coming too, and, well, generally, if you might be working from home more than usual at the moment.

Among the vast range of storage options in the sale, there are some good options whatever you need it for - games, tablet, home PC use, etc - and we've picked out a few highlights below, but the full sale encompasses more than 30 individual items.

Top picks, however, include a 128GB SanDisk card for just $24.99 now - perfect for Switch players looking to boost their storage; a 1TB Xbox-optimised SSD discounted to $149.99; and a portable 2TB SSD from SanDisk that's as tough as nails and offers great value, reduced by a massive 170 bucks to $279.99.

Aside from the great value cards for Switches and mobile devices, we are seeing SSDs be discounted more and more nowadays as they slowly take over from traditional HDDs. This is because they are faster, more reliable and can launch programs, data and files with barely a click of the fingers. That's not to say HDDs are now redundant, and they're still good options for sheer volume - there are a few of these for internal PC use, in the Best Buy sale too.

WD My Passport external SSD | 1TB | $159.99 at Best Buy (save $70)

Perfect for the home PC or work use if you're now working from home more often, this reliable SSD from WD is a cracking drive that warrants its price tag. You can use it on your PS4 or Xbox One too for a boost to those loading times too.

We might be looking more towards SSDs when the PS5 and Xbox Series X come around though. If you would like a little taste of next-gen loading times on your PS4, check out our guide to the best PS4 SSDs. If you team one of the drives with your Xbox console right now, however, you could treat yourself to a cheap Xbox Game Pass deal too and be away, storing and playing to you heart's content never having to delete a game again.

To ensure your decision is as informed as it can be for console-focused HDDs make sure you check out the full list of the best PS4 external hard drives and the best Xbox One external hard drives.