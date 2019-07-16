Get a Thrustmaster racing wheel and pedal combo for $300 during Amazon Prime Day

If you're a racing game aficionado, you may have contemplated treating yourself to a shiny racing wheel. There are plenty on the market, but if you're looking for a premium experience, look no further than the Thrustmaster T300 RS GT, which is currently only $200 at Amazon. That's $99.99 off the usual RRP, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day game deal.

Thrustmaster T300 RS GT is $200 at Amazon | save $200

One of the best racing wheels and pedal combos available is currently half price off on Amazon. This is the lowest price it's ever been available for on Amazon, and a full $200 off list. It's a steal for a high precision, durable Thrustmaster wheel with some of the most responsive and satisfying pedals on the market.View Deal

Don't let the low-key PS4 and Grand Turismo branding on it fool you, it's also fully compatible with PC, Xbox One, and the last generation of Sony and Microsoft consoles. It comes with a solid steering base, a removable wheel swathed in grippy rubber (which can you swap out for other compatible wheels if you see fit), and a pedal base on which are perched the three adjustable metal pedals.

The wheel is also helpfully festooned with buttons, a PlayStation style d-pad, and shifters for quickly changing gears as you whip around hairpin turns at breathtaking speed. It's a high quality, durable racing wheel, and it also packs Thrustmaster's brushless motor force feedback system and H.E.A.R.T. tracking tech, which uses magnetic sensors to precisely monitor the wheel's exact rotation.

If you're looking for a deal on a PS4 to plug this beauty into, have a look at the best PS4 bundle deals currently available. Or if you prefer to vroom vroom on PC, grab the best gaming PC at the best price anywhere.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.