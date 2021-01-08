These Dell and Alienware laptop deals are even sweeter with an extra 15% off

If you're on the market for a brand-new laptop, there's a handful of great Dell and Alienware deals that might interest you, and have you saving big money in 2021.

You can save more than $500 on an Alienware M15 R3 gaming laptop, which boasts a 15.6-inch display and incredible specs that will let you run games at 1080p without breaking a sweat. The Alienware M15 R3 has a 6GB Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card with 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD and a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor - and you'll get it for $500 less.



• Alienware M15 R3 gaming laptop: $1,813.98 $1,299.99 at Dell



But that's not the only deal Dell is offering this month - a selection of laptops including the XPS 13 Touch laptop and the Dell G15 SE gaming laptop are on sale, and desktops like the XPS are an extra 15% off an already reduced price. That means there's hundreds of dollars worth of savings to be had. Check out the entire list of deals here , and read on below for some seriously standout deals.

Alienware M15 R3: $1,813.98 $1,299.99 at Dell (save $513.99)

An excellent gaming laptop at an excellent price, snag the Alienware M15 R3 and you'll enjoy 144Hz and 1080p games on the go.



View Deal

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: $1,014.98 $749.99 at Dell (save $264.99)

This 15-inch gaming laptop has Nvidia GeForce graphics, dual-fan cooling and a 10th generation Intel core processor. You'll save over $250 on a solid gaming laptop with this deal. View Deal

Dell XPS desktop: $1,289 $1062.49 (use code SAVE15 for 15% more off) Get the Dell XPS desktop for an extra 15% off if you use the code "SAVE15" at checkout. Without it, the desktop is only $40 off, but with it you'll save nearly $230. The Dell XPS has a 10th gen Intel core i5 processor and an AMD Radeon RX 5600 graphics card. View Deal

That's a helluva lot of savings to usher in 2021, but these deals likely won't last that long, so you may want to jump on them now. Plus any XPS laptop purchases from now until February 3 will come with a free year of Dell's premium support, so if you're considering a new gaming laptop or desktop, there's plenty to choose from.

Check out our best gaming laptops for more inspiration.