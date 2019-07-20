The Expanse season 4 trailer and release date unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 by Amazon

Amazon have unveiled the first trailer for The Expanse season 4 at San Diego Comic Con. A minute long tease for the widely acclaimed science-fiction show debuted earlier this year, but the new trailer offers a much better look at what's to come. Watch the trailer below.

As Alex (Cas Anvar) says halfway through the beautiful-looking trailer: "Holy shit!"

But that's not all, as Amazon also released a clip from the season, featuring the Rocinante landing on a new planet named Ilus. And, according to Gizmondo, we will be seeing a lot more of that new-found world this coming season.

So, when can we watch the new season of The Expanse? The cast and crew revealed that season 4 will debut on Amazon on December 13, 2019. Not too long to wait.

The official synopses for season 4 has also been released. It reads: "With the Ring Gates now open to thousands of new planets, a blood-soaked gold rush begins, igniting new conflicts between Earth, Mars, and the Belt. Meanwhile, on one unexplored planet, the Rocinante crew gets caught in a violent clash between an Earth mining corporation and desperate Belter settlers as deadly new threats from the protomolecule emerge."

For more clips from SDCC, head over to our SDCC 2019 trailers hub, and take a look at the San Diego Comic Con 2019 schedule so you know exactly what to expect in the days ahead.