Pathfinder 2nd Edition just came out and its core books are already 30% off on Amazon

If you've been waiting for a good time to try out tabletop roleplaying games, or if you're just looking for something to broaden your horizons beyond Dungeons & Dragons, your hour has arrived. Pathfinder 2nd Edition is officially on sale after its debut at Gen Con and you can get the one big book at the heart of the game for a huge discount at Amazon, with immediate 30% savings off the sticker price .

Pathfinder started off as a revised and expanded version of D&D 3.5 in 2009, giving dedicated tabletop gamers a new way to play one of their favorite systems. A decade's worth of additional books and materials added new classes, items, and stories to the game, making it impressively broad yet also very complex. Pathfinder 2nd Edition revises the core concepts of the game to make it more streamlined and accessible while leaving just as much room for customization and future expansion.

If you like the core rulebook enough that you want to run a game yourself, Pathfinder 2nd Edition's Bestiary will give you fearsome foes to make your players' lives more interesting - all with the same 30% off discount at Amazon.

You can play any tabletop RPG any time - it's not like it's going to become incompatible with your dice - but it's always fun to get started right at the beginning.