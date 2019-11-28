Save $60 and make some noise with the Razer Leviathan PC gaming sound bar

If you're on the market for a good soundbar to add the finishing touch to your PC gaming set-up, the Razer Leviathan PC gaming sound bar is currently on offer on Razer's official store this Black Friday. You can snap it up for just $169.99, meaning you'll save $60 on this subwoofer that's equipped with 5.1 surround sound and Bluetooth speakers.

When you're getting immersed in a game, there's nothing like having bassy sound to really bring the experience together, and the Leviathan will do just that with the added bonus of looking pretty darn sleek, too. With enhanced Dolby technology with surround sound, you'll be able to hear all the ambient noises and loud bangs of any raging gun fight you have in the virtual worlds you get stuck into.

Let's face it, we all want to hear the thrum and bass of a big boom as you explode a helicopter, or feel the ground shake as you take out a big boss. Not to mention lots of game worlds have some truly wonderful soundtracks that deserve to be heard. I mean, just imagine Skyrim without the majestic music that kicks in when you take on a dragon.

Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Leviathan and said that it "improves the gaming experience with its big, bassy sound." Measuring at just 10 x 8 x 8 inches, it's compact size make it very easy to pop on your desk without taking up too much space or overcrowding your PC set-up. And its Bluetooth capability and wireless connectivity means you won't have to worry about the clutter of adding more wires to the mix, or have to fuss about too much to get it set up.

