Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual release date confirmed for next month

Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual will release on July 8, 2021.

After its appearance at the Future Games Show in August last year , we knew the dynamic duo would make their virtual reality debut on Oculus Quest sometime this summer (or Q2, for those of you in the southern hemisphere), then release on SteamVR and Viveport sometime later in 2021, and finally PlayStation VR in early 2022.

"Yeah, you're reading it right lumpy," Publisher Big Sugar tweeted at the time of the confirmation. "Sam and Max: This Time It's Virtual by Happy Giant Games is coming to the Oculus Quest on July 8th!"

"We've created something insanely weird and fun. It's breaking new ground for VR, while staying true to the Sam & Max / LucasArts vibe,", Happy Giant CEO Mike Levine – who also worked on Hit the Road – said in a press release at the time. "The folks at Big Sugar have been phenomenal supporting us and helping us bring the game to as many platforms as possible."

The team behind Sam & Max: This Time it's Virtual includes key figures from both the original Sam & Max: Hit the Road adventure game and the Sam & Max Telltale series. Speaking of which, if you want to get reacquainted with Freelance Police procedure before June, you can check out Sam & Max: Save the World Remastered on PC and Switch right now .

Hoping the delay to the PSVR version means you'll get to play Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual on your PS5? Well, we know that the PSVR PS5 headset is in the works at Sony, but it's still not clear when the new VR kit might be available for those of you lucky enough to have secured a PS5 .

"We’re continuing to innovate with our new VR system so that our fans can continue to enjoy the unique experiences that are synonymous with PlayStation," Hideaki Nishino, Sony Interactive Entertainment's senior vice president of platform planning and management wrote on the PlayStation Blog back in February.

"We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input. It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience."