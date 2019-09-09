Get a recreation Street Fighter 2 arcade cabinet for under $200 at Amazon while this deal lasts

Ever wanted a Street Fighter 2 arcade cabinet in your living room? You could go through the laborious process of tracking down an original, transporting it to your home, and conducting all the maintenance it will need after years spent sitting in the corner of a smoky bar, or you could pick up an Arcade1UP Street Fighter 2 3-in-1 Home Arcade cabinet for $187.50 at Amazon . That's a discount of $112.49 off of the standard price during this limited time Amazon Deal of the Day, and it's a lot easier than trying to replace a fuzzy old CRT screen and clean 25 years' worth of funk out of the joystick gates.

Arcade1Up makes a whole range of recreation, 3/4 scale cabinets for arcade games, and this deal is specifically for the cabinet featuring Street Fighter 2: Champion Edition, Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers, and Street Fighter 2: Turbo. What 3/4 scale means is that it's roughly three quarters the size of a standard arcade cabinet - you'll either want to put a riser underneath the kit for the standing arcade experience or scoot up a stool to play while seated.

Arcade1Up Street Fighter 2 3-in-1 cabinet | $187.50 at Amazon (save $112.49)

This Deal of the Day is the next best thing to time-traveling back to the arcade heyday. It's the easiest way to turn a corner of your home into your personal arcadeView Deal

Once you get the kit, it will all arrive in a single box with instructions. All you need to do from there is screw together a set of large plywood pieces, slot in the screen and control board components, and plug it in. The whole setup process should take about an hour, and it's great practice for when you decide you want a nice Galaga cabinet to put beside it.