Jack Ryan season 2 finally has a release date and trailer

Jack Ryan's back! Amazon has unveiled the first trailer for Jack Ryan season 2, alongside a release date: November 1. John Krasinski, as was presumed, returns as the eponymous CIA Officer to investigate a new case.

Season two begins with Jack tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle. He then heads down to South America to find out more and uncovers a far-reaching conspiracy, leading to the President of Venezuela launching an attack that "hits home". Jack and his fellow operatives then head out on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, and Russia to unravel the corrupt President’s nefarious plot. Wendell Pierce (The Wire), Noomi Rapace (Prometheus) and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) all co-star in the upcoming season, the official trailer for which you can watch above.

The first season of Jack Ryan, which is loosely based on the books by Tom Clancy, was a hit for Amazon, winning mainly positive reviews. The sound editing and special effects have both been nominated for Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Jack Ryan returns November 20.