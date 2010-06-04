Has Avengers Movie Found Its Hawkeye?

Looks like it’s going to be the actor whose name has been linked to the role for months now – The Hurt Locker ’s Jeremy Renner.

The Hurt Locker actor Jeremy Renner is on the verge of signing a deal with Marvel to star as the purple-clad bowman Hawkeye in the Avengers movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Renner's name was first linked to the role last year.

In the comics Hawkeye was one of the second wave of Avengers; a former criminal recruited by Captain America at the same time as The Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. Quick-tempered, Hawkeye has often been at loggerheads with Captain America.

Renner will join Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man/Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Don Cheadle as War Machine in the film, which is being directed by Joss Whedon.

No firm news yet on whether the Hulk will be appearing.