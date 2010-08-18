A Very Sneak Peek At The New Mad Max Vehicles

A poster on a biking forum takes some sneaky snaps…

A poster on a biking forum who was motoring in Australia has taken some very sneaky snaps of the (undersides) of some of the vehicles from the new Mad Max film, Fury Road .

“Stopped at a truck stop somewhere in NSW and spied these vehicles under tarps trying hard not to be noticed,” he says. “When I asked the truckie what they are he said he is transporting them to Silverton for the new Mad Max movie which is about to commence shooting. While he went for a piss I took some shots. Unfortunately I could only get the under sides of the vehicles but I can tell you they are huge and a lot of engineering went into them and there is some serious horsepower being produced by one of them (twin v8 engine).”

We’ve reproduced one of his pics above. Click on it to see the others. None of them are any more revealing, but they are tantalising…