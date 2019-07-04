Save big on board games like Star Wars: Outer Rim, Fallout, and Betrayal at House on the Hill

Summer’s arrived to melt us all, so why not hide inside with some cracking board games? Amazon’s slashed the price on a selection of the best board games around, including horror classic Betrayal at House on the Hill, Fallout’s tabletop adaptation, and a neat Game of Thrones spin on Catan. Honestly, the list goes on. I whipped together a guide for the most tempting savings, and you’ll find these below. We’re unlikely to get better offers before the Amazon Prime Day game deals land in a few weeks, so don’t miss out.
Star Wars: Outer Rim | $54.35 on Amazon (save $10.60)
Become an underworld legend like Han Solo and create your own adventure on the edge of civilised space.
Buy it in the UK: £50.67 on Amazon
Fallout | $47.96 on Amazon (save $12)
Wander the Wasteland of post-apocalyptic America (including the settings of Fallout 3 and Fallout 4) in this ace tabletop RPG.
Buy it in the UK: £42 on Amazon
Game of Thrones Catan | $46.37 on Amazon (save $33.58)
Catan’s already a classic, but giving it a Game of Thrones spin can only make it better in our eyes.
Buy it in the UK: £56.48 on Amazon
Betrayal at House on the Hill | $29 on Amazon (save $21)
This is easily one of the coolest board games out there right now thanks to an ever-changing board and 50 random scenarios to play.
Buy it in the UK: £35.88 on Amazon
The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-Earth | $79.96 on Amazon (save $20)
Go on a badass quest as a member of the Fellowship of the Ring, hunt some orc, and generally have a wonderful time.
Buy it in the UK: £68.65 on Amazon
Boss Monster | $13.23 on Amazon (save $11.76)
A neat twist on traditional dungeon-crawling, this card game casts you as a monster building up their lair’s defences.
Buy it in the UK: £20 on Amazon
There are a lot of games to choose from here, but each one is pretty special for its own reasons - we could happily recommend any of the above. What’s more, board games can be damn pricey so getting these more expensive ones (like Star Wars: Outer Rim or A Game of Thrones Catan) at a discount is much appreciated.
