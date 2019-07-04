Popular

Save big on board games like Star Wars: Outer Rim, Fallout, and Betrayal at House on the Hill

By

Bag a bargain on some of the coolest board games around

©Fantasy Flight, Disney (Image credit: Fantasy Flight)

Summer’s arrived to melt us all, so why not hide inside with some cracking board games? Amazon’s slashed the price on a selection of the best board games around, including horror classic Betrayal at House on the Hill, Fallout’s tabletop adaptation, and a neat Game of Thrones spin on Catan. Honestly, the list goes on. I whipped together a guide for the most tempting savings, and you’ll find these below. We’re unlikely to get better offers before the Amazon Prime Day game deals land in a few weeks, so don’t miss out.

Star Wars: Outer Rim | $54.35 on Amazon (save $10.60)
Become an underworld legend like Han Solo and create your own adventure on the edge of civilised space.
Buy it in the UK: £50.67 on AmazonView Deal

Fallout | $47.96 on Amazon (save $12)
Wander the Wasteland of post-apocalyptic America (including the settings of Fallout 3 and Fallout 4) in this ace tabletop RPG.
Buy it in the UK: £42 on AmazonView Deal

Game of Thrones Catan | $46.37 on Amazon (save $33.58)
Catan’s already a classic, but giving it a Game of Thrones spin can only make it better in our eyes.
Buy it in the UK: £56.48 on AmazonView Deal

Betrayal at House on the Hill | $29 on Amazon (save $21)
This is easily one of the coolest board games out there right now thanks to an ever-changing board and 50 random scenarios to play.
Buy it in the UK: £35.88 on AmazonView Deal

The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-Earth | $79.96 on Amazon (save $20)
Go on a badass quest as a member of the Fellowship of the Ring, hunt some orc, and generally have a wonderful time.
Buy it in the UK: £68.65 on Amazon

Boss Monster | $13.23 on Amazon (save $11.76)
A neat twist on traditional dungeon-crawling, this card game casts you as a monster building up their lair’s defences.
Buy it in the UK: £20 on AmazonView Deal

There are a lot of games to choose from here, but each one is pretty special for its own reasons - we could happily recommend any of the above. What’s more, board games can be damn pricey so getting these more expensive ones (like Star Wars: Outer Rim or A Game of Thrones Catan) at a discount is much appreciated.

