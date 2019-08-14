Xbox Gamescom 2019 kicks off with debuts of Gears 5 Horde mode and Breakpoint multiplayer

The Xbox Gamescom 2019 live show will be the only one of its kind from the big three console manufacturers, and Microsoft has revealed how it will capitalize on that spotlight. If you tune into the Inside Xbox Live at Gamescom special broadcast, you'll get to see the debut of Gears 5 Horde mode, the premiere of Ghost Recon Breakpoint multiplayer, and more exclusive teases.

The Gears of War series was the first one to make Horde mode a certified thing in online multiplayer games, which should make tuning in for Xbox's big Gamescom bash worthwhile by itself. You can catch the Xbox Gamescom 2019 live show when it starts on Monday, August 19 at 4 pm BST / 11 am EDT / 8 am PDT on any number of social media platforms.

Microsoft has been known to give viewers of Xbox events special goodies for tuning in on the company's own Mixer service, but you can also tune in to its Twitch and YouTube channels if you prefer to get your streaming media in another way.

According to the event's teaser trailer, the video will also feature the gameplay debut of Empire of Sin (that mafia tactics game from the co-creator of Doom), updates on Destiny 2: Shadowkeep , and "over a dozen more games". With Gears 5 coming on September 10, just weeks after the show opens, it's sure to be a pivotal part of the presentation. So far we've seen teases of Gears 5's campaign mode and even seen tournaments using its competitive multiplayer, leaving Horde mode as the last big question mark.