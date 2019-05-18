Sign up to fight demons in Bandai Namco's Code Vein closed network test

After a significant delayed that pushed Code Vein into late 2019, players finally have the chance to check out the Souls-like by signing up for Bandai Namco's closed network test. You can sign up on the company's official website , the test runs from May 30 to June 3.

Space in the test, which is only available on both PS4 and Xbox One, is limited so you'll want to sign up as soon as possible. If chosen, players will get the chance to create a character, watch the games opening, and play through a dungeon with other players.

Code Vein is an upcoming Souls-like, hack and slasher from the creators of the God Eater series. It combines intense combat with a fantastical anime plot, making it stand out from the recent batch of games inspired by the success of Dark Souls.

Originally set for release last September, Code Vein got pushed into 2019 and it has yet to receive a new release date. Bandai Namco said the delay was to "further refine its gameplay in an effort to exceed the expectations fans already have," in a statement last year.

Bandai Namco published the Dark Soul series so you'd think they'd be primed to make Code Vein another challenging hit. The main difference is that they're handling development in house rather than working with FromSoftware. This test will be the first time fans can play Code Vein, here's hoping it's been worth the wait.