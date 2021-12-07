New games for 2022 and beyond to add to your wishlist now

As 2021 comes to a close, it's time to start looking at the new games for 2022 and beyond. Next year has quite the slate of confirmed releases, with more with a loose 'TBD 2022' release window than we'd like. However, it's going to be an excellent year for game releases.

This list of upcoming games isn't completely exhaustive but is meant to highlight the biggest games coming out in the new few years. For something more comprehensive, make sure to bookmark our video game release dates article, which is updated every Monday. So get your wishlist ready and be sure to check out all of upcoming Xbox Series X games, upcoming Switch games, new PC games, and upcoming PS5 games.

Below you'll find everything worth waiting for - on every platform - in 2022 and beyond.

2022

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release date: January 28, 2022

The first open-world Pokemon game ever, Pokemon Legends: Arceus has undoubtedly caused quite the commotion in the fandom. Set long before any of the series entries to date, you'll be exploring Sinnoh in a unique adventure to create the region's first Pokedex. Catching Pokemon will be as simple as throwing a Pokeball at them whilst creeping towards them out in the open, which will seamlessly enter you into a battle. It's the Pokemon game we've all been dreaming of.

Rainbow Six Extraction

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna

Release date: January 20, 2022

Formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, we're now looking at Rainbow Six Extraction - the name changed for very good reasons of course. This is a spin-off from Rainbow Six Siege, offering similar co-operative multiplayer action where you must work with your squad to combat and defeat a type of parasite-esque alien called the Archaeans.

Dying Light 2

(Image credit: Techland)

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release date: February 4, 2022

No calendar is complete without a zombie game or two on the horizon, and Dying Light 2 has a good chance of being the only zombie game you'll need for the foreseeable future. Techland got off to fantastic start with the original Dying Light in 2015, and its sequel intends to healthily expand those parameters in every regard. With its reactive world, branching narrative, finessed combat, and radically upgraded visuals, Dying Light 2 is everything you could hope for in one, beautifully apocalyptic package, and then some. Our barbed wire baseball bats are already prepared and eager for zombie blood.

Sifu

(Image credit: Sloclap)

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, PC

Release date: February 8, 2022

Sifu is the brand new game from Sloclap, the developer that gave us Absolver. In this though, you play as a young Kung-Fu student looking for vengeance after the murder of his family. The game is focused on a unique aging mechanic, where if you make a mistake you can trade off your life to try again, and learn from your errors. But, get too old and you will die, forcing you to start over again.

Horizon Forbidden West

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

Platform(s): PS5. PS4

Release date: February 18, 2022

Aloy is officially back in a sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, and this time we'll be journeying to the post-apocalyptic setting of San Franciso in America. The trailer which debuted during Sony's Future of Gaming event revealed Horizon Forbidden West will be coming to the PS5, and showed off gorgeous, vibrant landscapes, new big machines creatures, and - most interestingly of all - underwater sequences. We'll no doubt have more mysteries to unravel as we return to Guerrilla Games' unique world when it does eventually release on the next-gen console.

Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Release date: February 25, 2022

Originally announced during E3 2019, Elden Ring is the next FromSoftware offering from Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaka and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. In what will be FromSoftware's biggest game to date, Elden Ring takes place in an open world filled with rich lore and bloody history, with incredible monster designs, magic, and a horse too.

Gran Turismo 7

(Image credit: Sony)

Platform(s): PS5

Release date: March 4, 2022



A new trailer for Gran Turismo 7 showed off car models so realistic you could almost smell the gasoline and hinted at a return of super nerdy customization options on everything from engines to decals. PlayStation Studios head, Hermen Hulst, said Gran Turismo 7 will pull elements from the entire franchise, and it will be amazing to see what a series notorious for its visual standards can do with the power of the PS5.

Triangle Strategy

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Release date: March 4, 2022

As the second game in the HD-2D series, Triangle Strategy features the sprite style graphics we saw in Octopath Traveler to bring us a new strategy RPG. Playing as newly appointed lord, Serenoa, you'll command warriors on the battlefield, make big decisions that will shape the fate of the continent of Norzelia, and find yourself caught up in the power play between nations. Since the launch of the demo earlier this year, Square Enix revealed it has taken on board player feedback to bring a wealth of the player requested changes to the upcoming release.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Platform(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: March 25, 2022

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a fantasy-inspired Borderlands spin-off, focusing on the titular Borderlands character Tiny Tina (voiced by Ashly Burch). The game will be a story-driven co-op campaign for up to four players, but unlike other Borderlands titles will be a high-fantasy setting full of monsters, treasures, and even a Dragon Lord. Tiny Tina makes the rules in this world though, like some kind of Dungeon Master, so expect things to go brilliantly awry on the regular.

ST.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: April 28, 2022

In this one, you'll be exploring the vast Chernobyl Exclusion Zone in the highly anticipated sequel to the original title. The Zone is a much tougher place to survive than before, especially after the second explosion hit the nuclear reactor. There are violent mutants, deadly anomalies, and warring factions all to contend with - and an incredible power at the center of the Zone that may provide an even more serious threat.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Release date: Spring 2022



Kirby and the Forgotten Land is officially bringing the loveable pink puffball back for a new platforming adventure on Switch. Set in a mysterious world where remnants of a past civilization can be seen in the abandoned buildings that decorate the landscapes, we already have so many questions. What happened to this place? Where did everyone go? And how did Kirby end up here? As the first 3D adventure in the Kirby series, there's all manner of reasons to get excited about the return of the the small but mighty hero.

Redfall

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: Summer 2022

Arkane Austin is making a brand new open-world, co-op shooter called Redfall. Set in the island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, the place is under siege by vampires who have blocked out the sun and complete access to the island. You're trapped with a handful of other survivors, who must team up and use innovative weaponry to try to become the ultimate vampire slayers. Think UV blasters and stake guns and you're getting there.

Saints Row

(Image credit: Volition)

Platfom(s): PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Release date: August 23, 2022

Saints Row is coming back with a complete reboot of the series. You'll be building the Sains from the ground up, playing as the Boss with a small group of friends just starting out. It'll be your decisions that will shape the newly formed gang, and you'll be able to make your mark on the fictional city of Santo Ileso by deciding what kind of crime lord you want to be. Drug smuggling? Arms running? You decide. This is the Saints' origin story, and you get to tell it your way.

Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: November 11, 2022

Bethesda's first new IP in 25 years, Starfield, is so wrapped up in mystique and profundity right now, that we're not even sure if it'll be releasing on this generation of console hardware. Here's what we do know: it's set an open world RPG set in space, and Bethesda has been working on it for years. Sorry, but that's about it for now, but at least the studio was kind enough to confirm its existence after so many whispers amongst the industry. Given Bethesda's pedigree, Starfield is now one of the most promising titles of the future, and I can't wait to play it, even if it might not launch until we get our hands on next-gen consoles.

TBC 2022

Marvel's Midnight Suns

(Image credit: Marvel)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release date: TBC 2022

Firaxis, the developer behind the XCOM series, is bringing us Marvel's Midnight Suns - a supernatural strategy game featuring 12 iconic Marvel heroes. These Midnight Suns characters are banding together to take on Lillith, the Mother of Demons. But, they'll also need help from The Hunter - aka you, the first-ever customizable Marvel hero.

God of War: Ragnarok

(Image credit: Sony)

Platform(s): PS5, PS4

Release date: TBC 2022

God of War Ragnarok broke the internet with its latest trailer, showing Kratos and a much bigger Atreus facing family strife as they take on Freya, Thor, and the impending Ragnarok. Eric Willaims has taken over directing duties from Cory Barlog, and the story will see father and son travel to new realms like Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard and meet new characters like Angrboda and Odin. This will be the final part of God of War's Norse saga.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

(Image credit: Night School Studio)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PC

Release date: TBC 2022

The 2016 breakout indie hit Oxenfree is getting a sequel in the form of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. Developer Night School Studio is delivering us another supernatural mystery to unravel as heroine Riley returns to her hometown of Camena, but discovers a little more than she expected. Along with Riley, expect a whole new cast of characters, as the developer says it's a new story that also offers an entry point into the games without having played the first entry. Although, you totally should play it!

Ghostwire: Tokyo

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Platform(s): PS5 (timed exclusive), PC

Release date: TBC 2022

As people start evaporating from the neon-lit streets of Toyko, it's clear that something's not quite right. In Ghostwire: Tokyo strange shadowy figures begin patrolling the streets, along with terrifying monsters based on Japanese lore and legends. It's being made by the same studio that brought you survival horror The Evil Within, which is promising. Especially as it sounds like it's filled with paranormal entities, supernatural events, conspiracies, and the occult.

Gotham Knights

(Image credit: Warner Brother Games)

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2022

WB Games Montreal is working on a brand new Batman game, but there's a catch - Batman's been killed. The Gotham Knights are taking over the protection of what the studio is calling the "most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet", with unique abilities and skill trees available for each of the four Knights - Red Hood, Nightwing, Robin, and Batgirl. It's a drop-in, drop-out co-op affair, with an open-world action-adventure gameplay style. Expect to see plenty of DC villains try to take control of Gotham in Batman's absence, meaning the Gotham Knights have definitely got their hands full. But, with combat looking very Batman: Arkham-esque, you'll have plenty of tricks up your batsleeves.

Stray

(Image credit: Sony)

Platform: PS5, PS4, PC

Release date: Early 2022

Ever wanted a game where you play as a little street cat? Well, now's your chance. This is Stray, and as the title suggests, you play as a stray kitty exploring a cyberpunk world filled with robots. Because of your stature, you'll be able to sneak under cars, clamber over rooftops, and even be a little bit sneaky. Your task is to untangle an ancient mystery to escape this long-forgotten city, enlisting the help of a small drone, known only as B12.

Park Beyond

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2022

Park Beyond is a brand new theme park sim coming to new-gen and PC, and it's being made by Limbic Entertainment - the team behind Tropico 6. It might not be trying to reinvent the genre wheel, but it is doing something a little different. Introducing the word "Impossification" as the theme for the campaign and the features at large, you'll be playing as a visionary brought in to breathe life into an ageing theme park. Classic rides are getting improvements that take them beyond reality, beyond gravity's pull, and beyond current imagination - hence the word impossification. It's silly, but it just might be brilliant.

Open Roads

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2022

Get ready for a road trip with Tess Devine and her mother Opal as they set out to uncover their family secrets. After discovering notes and letters tucked away in the attic of their home, the mother-daughter duo journeys to visit old abandoned family properties to learn more about their family history. Revisiting memories that each property holds, Open Roads explores the relationship between Tess and Opal and takes them on "a journey into the past they'll never forget". From Gone Home and Tacoma developer Fullbright, this notable upcoming adventure features the voice acting talents of Keri Russel and Kaitlyn Dever.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

(Image credit: Daedelic Entertainment)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X

Release date: TBC 2022

Prepare yourself to become precious with Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a brand new game from Daedalic Entertainment where you play as, unsurprisingly, Gollum. Starting out in Barad-dûr, the Mordor fortress where Gollum is being held captive, the game will take you through plenty of Middle-Earth's locations with promises of "giant, persistent environments, each harbouring several questlines and a range of friendly or unfriendly faces" - according to the developer in an interview with Edge magazine anyway. Aesthetically the game is inspired by Tolkien's own drawings and plays out like a stealth-action-adventure game that takes advantage of Gollum's dual personalities too.

Slime Rancher 2

(Image credit: Monomi Park)

Platforms: Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2022

Monomi Park's adorable ranching sim is back with a sequel simply titled Slime Rancher 2. You'll be back playing as Beatrix LeBeau, but she's off to a new and rather mysterious rainbow-hued island - called Rainbow Island - where there are new slimes to discover beyond those of the Far Far Range. There are new slimes to discover - cotton slime, angler slime, batty slime, and flutter slime among those revealed so far - all of which you can use to fill your new conservatory farm.

Splatoon 3

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release date: TBC 2022

Splatoon 3 will take players away from Inkopolis to a new region known as the Splatlands. At its heart, the city of Splatsville is home to battle-savvy inklings that you'll be able to cross ink with. The latest series' entry will bring with it a new bow weapon, increased customization options, and new movement abilities to the usual 4v4 multiplayer matches.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

(Image credit: Focus Home Interactive)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Nintendo Switch

Release date: TBC 2022

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the surprise sequel to the original A Plague Tale: Innocence that released in 2019. You'll be following the same two heroes, Amicia and her younger brother Hugo, who will have to do whatever it takes to survive in the game's brutal world. Rats will still be a huge problem, but there is more here than just a literal sea of rats to be worried about.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Release date: TBC 2022

Ubisoft and Nintendo's brilliant tactical crossover is back for a second installment. Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will see our heroes embarking on a galactic adventure trying to stop a new villain called Cursa, who wants to absorb the world's energy. They've got more help this time around, with new faces like Rabbid Rosalina and the titular Sparks (hybrids of Super Mario Galaxy's Luma and the Rabbids) to assist. The game is also offering players more freedom, both in exploration by opening up the overworld to offer more secrets, free traversal, and more, and in combat by doing away with the grid system in favor of free control within areas of attack.

The Callisto Protocol

(Image credit: Striking Distance)

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC 2022

Fans of survival horror may want to have The Callisto Protocol on their internal motion sensor. Debuting from new studio Striking Distance, the next-gen survival horror game takes place within a maximum security prison on Jupiter's moon, and promises plenty of gruesome alien nightmare fuel. Devised from Glen Schofield, the man we have to thank for Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol also technically takes place in the PUBG universe - yes, that PUBG universe. See, now you're interested.

Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC 2022

While not a direct adaptation of the Harry Potter books, Hogwarts Legacy is taking all of its inspo straight from the lore. You'll be playing as a student attending Hogwarts during the 1800s, some hundreds of years before Harry and co were born, but no doubt will get up to plenty of wizardy mischief. It's an open world RPG, so expect plenty to explore too.

Ark 2

(Image credit: Studio Wildcard)

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC 2022

The dinosaur hunting PC hit is back with a bigger, ballsier sequel that features none other than Vin Diesel both in front and behind of the digital camera. Yep, the Fast & Furious star is not only playing a key character in the next-gen survival game, but he's joined series developer Studio Wildcard as an executive producer, having long been a fan of the original game. Goodness knows what that means for the final product… perhaps the dinosaurs were part of our family all along?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Stadia, Luna

Release date: 2022

The long-awaited Avatar game - now officially called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - finally got revealed at E3 2021, and it's in development at Massive Entertainment (in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney). The game will be a new standalone story where you plas as a Na'vi and journey across the Western Frontier, which is a brand new part of Pandora not seen in any media before. This is a first-person, action-adventure title, with a living and reactive world that's fighting against the formidable RDA forces.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC 2022

Set to arrive sometime in 2022, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sees you playing as our squad of chaotic semi-heroes. Squad up as Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, or Captain Boomerang, with bots or other players taking the role of the other four as you play. Set in the Batman: Arkham universe, Rocksteady has already said this is a continuation of the previous games, so prepare to see some existing threads and storylines come to fruition.

2023

Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: Marvel / PlayStation)

Platform(s): PS5

Release date: TBC 2023

Insomniac is cooking up more Spider-Man goodness, and this time Peter Parker and Mile Morales will join forces to fight someone that sounds suspiciously like Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man 2. We also got a glimpse of Venom - teased in the last game - in the trailer, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be more of a friend or a foe. The trailer gave us everything you want from a new Spider-Man game, acrobatic combat, webslinging and spandex suits, but now it's double the fun.

TBC

Marvel's Wolverine

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Platform(s): PS5

Release date: TBC



Ok, so we don't know much about the new Marvel's Wolverine game right now, only that it's being made by Spider-Man studio Insomniac and is a PS5 exclusive. We do know that it served up an absolutely kick-ass teaser trailer for its reveal, featuring our favorite clawed grump sat at a bar in the aftermath of a brawl, trying to enjoy a whisky. He's rudely interrupted, and that's when those famous talons make their appearance. We don't even get to see his face in the short snippet, but we're excited anyway.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

(Image credit: Disney)

Platform(s): PS5, PC

Release date: TBC

The classic RPG is getting a full remake thanks to Lucasfilm Games and Aspyr. If you missed it the first time around, the game is set over 4,000 years before the Skywalker saga. It's a time when the Jedi and the Sith are at war. Your job is to help stop Darth Malak as he and his Sith armada threaten the Galactic Republic, finding companions and exploring planets like Dantooine, Tatooine, and Kashyyyk along the way.

Season

(Image credit: Scavengers)

Platform(s): PS5, PC

Release date: TBC

From sunset skies to the grassy fields, what we've seen of Season so far in the official trailer looks absolutely gorgeous. Following a young woman who leaves a secluded community to explore the world for the first time, you go on a road trip on your bicycle, drawing, photographing, documenting, and recording the life around you. Set to immersive you in a variety of different societies in its "surreal version of the mid-twentieth century, where thousands of years have passed without any progress," Season's atmospheric setting and focus on exploration adds to its appeal.

The Outer Worlds 2

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC

Revealed with a cheeky piss-take out of most game trailers, The Outer Worlds 2 is coming. While info on the game is scarce for now, developer Obsidian says the title will deliver a "new solar system, new crew, same outer worlds".

Fable 4

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC

Forza developer Playground Games is making a hard pivot into RPG territory with the next iteration of Xbox's Fable series, which hasn't seen a mainline entry since 2010's Fable 3. Developed exclusively for Xbox Series X and S, Fable 4 will utilise the enhanced power of the next-generation hardware for a more magical escape into the fantasy of Albion. Just… don't expect to be speeding around its medieval towns in a Bugatti 64.

Dragon Age 4

(Image credit: BioWare)

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

The next major project from BioWare after the disastrous Anthem, Dragon Age 4 will continue the story left off by 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition, positioning former companion Solas as the upcoming RPG's central antagonist. We know little else about the game beyond this, but you can expect plenty of tactical combat, NPC chatter, and - yes - dragon hunting.

Mass Effect

(Image credit: BioWare)

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

In addition to Dragon Age 4, BioWare has also confirmed its returning to the final frontier with a new entry in its long-running Mass Effect series. A brief teaser trailer released at the end of 2020 was all that was needed to get us excited, showing the return of a fan favourite character in Liara, who appears older and wiser than the last time we saw her, and is seemingly on the hunt for Commander Shephard's ship, the Normandy. What could it all mean? BioWare's staying quiet for now, but we're already preparing for launch.

Perfect Dark

(Image credit: The Initiative)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X/S

Release date: TBC

We've long wondered what Microsoft's newly established first-party The Initiative has been up to for the last few years - turns out the answer was more exciting than any of us could have expected. Resurrecting Rare's cult classic franchise for the next-generation, Perfect Dark could be the next killer exclusive for Microsoft's Xbox family, though we're yet to see anything beyond the intriguing cinematic which debuted in 2020. Here's hoping the studio doesn't remain in the dark for much longer.

Sports Story

(Image credit: Sidebar Games)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Release date: TBC

Sidebar is back with another RPG about sports... but that's not all it's about. Just like Golf Story, Sports Story lets you get up to a variety of different shenanigans as well as a healthy dose of sports. You can explore dungeons, go fishing, and much more besides. Instead of just playing golf though, you can play all sorts of different sports such as tennis, hockey, football, and baseball. With lots of fun sporty antics and adventuring to be had, Sports Story looks like another entertaining pixelated delight.

Skull and Bones

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, PS4

Release date: TBC

Sea of Thieves isn't the only open-world pirate game out there - Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is also setting sail, with a much more realistic take on pirate battles on the high seas. Skull and Bones is basically Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag without the Assassins, as it's being developed by much of the same team behind Black Flag, and promises a sweeping solo campaign as you vie for control over the 18th-century waters in the Indian Ocean. But the real focus looks to be player-versus-player ship skirmishes online, where each player controls their very own warship in team-based fleet battles. There will also be supernatural elements amidst all the cannon-fire, like the colossal tentacles of a terrifying kraken lurking in the deep.

Everwild

(Image credit: Rare)

Platform(s): Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC

Everwild is a new IP from Rare exclusively for Xbox One that has already caught our attention thanks to its wonderful art style and enchanting world. We really don't know much about this new adventure yet, but the mystery surrounding it just makes it all the more tantalising. Set in a "natural and magical world," Everwild promises to take us on an unforgettable experience. From the trailer that debuted at X019, it's certainly shaping up to be one to keep an eye on. We can hardly wait to find out more about Everwild's world and the many creatures that appear to inhabit it.

Little Devil Inside

(Image credit: Neostream Interactive)

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release date: TBC

After starting life as a Kickstarter project, Little Devil Inside actually appeared in the big PS5 showcase in 2020. This is an RPG with survival elements involved, and quite the little sense of humour. It's set in a Victorian-esque era, where you're tasked with discovering - and fighting - a range of bizarre monsters. It looks like quite the romp.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PC

Release date: TBC

Team Cherry is bringing us another Hollow Knight adventure with Silksong. This time we follow the journey of Princess Hornet - protector of the Hollownest - who's been captured and taken to a strange and distant world. With over 150 new foes and new moves to master, you'll get to explore new towns, complete quests, and try out new tools in this unfamiliar kingdom. The interconnected world Team Cherry has brought to life in its beautiful hand-crafted 2D style is filled with a variety of different vistas that all look absolutely gorgeous, and with so many new features and foes to encounter, Silksong is one jam-packed sequel to watch out for.

Indiana Jones

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Announced with a teenie teaser trailer, there's a new Indiana Jones game inbound from MachineGames, Bethesda, and Lucasfilm Games. From the clues hidden in the trailer, it looks like we're looking at an Indy story set in 1937, with our whip-touting hero exploring the standing stones and stone circles of Italy. That date puts it after Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Temple of Doom, and yet before The Last Crusade, which is interesting too. From the hints, it may even be that we're looking at the story involving a lost race of giant cyclops too.

Ubisoft's Star Wars game

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Lucasfilm Games has announced that is working with Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment on an open-world Star Wars game. Now, apart from that, details are quite scarce - beyond that it'll run on Massive's own Snowdrop engine. We imagine it'll take plenty of DNA from Massive's The Division titles, so expect a game focused on photorealism with an action-adventure focus and added RPG elements when it does arrive. It's clearly in very stages of development though, so don't hold your breath for more info on this one any time soon.

Contraband

(Image credit: Avalanche Studios)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC

Contraband is a brand new co-op game coming from Avalanche Studios - the team behind Just Cause. It's set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan, and will be quite the smuggler's paradise. Not much is known about the game yet, but the studio says it is "pushing the boundaries with the next generation of [its] Apex Engine" for the title.

Bayonetta 3

(Image credit: PlatinumGames)

Platform(s): Switch

Release date: TBC

Thank you Nintendo: first you made Bayonetta 2 possible by bankrolling a Wii U sequel, and now you're giving Platinum fans more of their favourite bullet-blasting witch with Bayonetta 3 on the Switch (in addition to Switch ports of the first two games). All we have to go on so far is a brief cinematic teaser, but its implications are dire: Bayonetta is caught in a losing battle under a blood moon, deprived of her guns (and quite possibly her entire legs) by a mysterious enemy bathed in purple flames. Looks like your precision third-person action combat skills are about to be tested like never before.

Project 007

(Image credit: Io Interactive)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC

In the works at IO Interactive, Project 007 (working title) is a James Bond origin story that's set to descend on consoles and PC at some point in the future. The game will feature an entirely original James Bond story, but not much is known about exactly what that will be yet. According to MGM's Robert Marick, IO was chosen because of their position as "masters of crafting living, breathing worlds of immersive storytelling".

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

(Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X

Release Date: TBC

The surprise reveal of the Xbox Series X at The Game Awards also came with this first look at a sequel to the affecting Hellblade. While the trailer doesn't give too much away (apart from the fact it's all in-engine) about what this sequel will entail, don't expect Senua's story to have got any lighter since we last saw her. The disconcerting chanting, flashes of foreboding bonfires, and a man seemingly buried in a rock hint at another harrowing journey that will hopefully make as much of an impact as the original.

Dead Space remake

(Image credit: EA)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC

Motive Studios at EA has revealed that it has been beavering away on a remake of the original Dead Space - one of the best horror games of all time. This version has been "rebuilt" from the source material, but removes loading screens, keeps it micro-transaction free, and may well even add in some additional content that was cut from the original. Arriving on new-gen consoles and PC exclusively, this will no doubt be the best version of the game yet.

Metroid Prime 4

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Platform(s): Switch

Release date: TBC

You know a series is popular when a teaser showing literally nothing besides a numbered logo can garner 2 million views on YouTube. At E3 2017, Nintendo dropped a bombshell by confirming the existence of Metroid Prime 4 - only to later announce that Metroid Prime 4 has been delayed and rebooted as Nintendo passes it to original trilogy dev Retro Studios. It could be a while before we see this one, but it'll hopefully be worth the extra wait.

Diablo 4

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Officially confirmed at BlizzCon 2019, Diablo 4 is set to take us to hell and back with what looks like a devilishly good sequel filled with dungeon crawling goodness. Set in the world of Sanctuary, you'll battle against The Burning Hells in an always online experience that will enable you to fight alongside other adventurers. So far we know of three classes you'll be able to choose from including Druid, Sorceress, and Barbarian. Oh, and remember Lilith from Diablo 2? Well, she's returning in the fourth instalment and from the sounds of it, she'll be causing some trouble for us as one of the game's main antagonists. Her return "ushers in an age of darkness of misery," so you better prepare yourselves.

Beyond Good & Evil 2

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

At long last, Michel Ancel and his team at Ubisoft have confirmed one of the most asked-for, anticipated sequels of our time. Beyond Good and Evil 2 is actually a prequel to Jade and Pey'j's journalistic escapades in the original game, taking on a much grander scale in a cyberpunk, Luc Besson-looking future full of high-tech ships and anthropomorphic animals. The lively crew of space pirates in BG&E2's cinematic reveal trailer are just some of many - you'll be starting from scratch with the hopes of one day reaching their level of professional thievery, visiting (and stealing from) the residents of multiple cities on myriad planets.

The Elder Scrolls 6

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

After years of prevaricating, party pooping, and a preposterous number of Skyrim re-releases, Bethesda came out at E3 2018 to finally confirm that The Elder Scrolls 6 is officially on the way, even releasing a short but exciting teaser trailer to prove it. That trailer in question doesn't reveal a whole lot, but suggests a number of potential settings for the long awaited sequel, from the long forgotten High Rock to the lost island of Yokuda. Sadly, this RPG is likely to stay in production for quite some time, but the more hopeful adventurers wouldn't be completely mad for expecting The Elder Scrolls 6 to release before the end of the decade. Fingers crossed.

Overwatch 2

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Platform(s): TBC

Release date: TBC

Blizzard revealed that its cast of heroes would be returning in a new sequel during BlizzCon 2019. Yes, Overwatch 2 is happening, and this time it'll change up the game with more of a focus on the storytelling and lore of the Overwatch universe thanks to the addition of Story Missions. In these missions, players will be pitted against AI foes rather than other players. The sequel also includes Hero Missions, which was described as a "deeply replayable co-op experience" by Overwatch 2's assistant game director Aaron Keller . Set in a variety of locations all over the world, Hero Missions will let players level up heroes and use different elements to modify abilities and power levels. With new characters and lots of additional content, it's already shaping up to be quite an exciting sequel.

Scorn

(Image credit: Ebb Studios)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X, PC

Release date: TBC

With an art style heavily influenced by Alien's H.R. Geiger, Scorn is a horror shooter with an obsession with everything boney, fleshy, and internal organ… y. Guns look like they're made from gristle and meaty offcuts, so it's certainly not for the squeamish. Figuring out exactly what's going on here is part of the appeal, or gross charm, of Scorn, as you'll be exploring, fighting and solving puzzles to understand the state of things. Prepare yourself.

Atomic Heart

(Image credit: Mundfish)

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release date: TBC

Atomic Heart is a weird, atmospheric horror shooter with some of the freakiest looking monsters we've seen in recent memory, and we can't look away. Originally announced in 2020, Mundfish's vision of a dystopian USSR equipped with robots and holograms is now due to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and last-gen consoles.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Release date: TBC

Ubisoft is bringing back one of the PS2/Xbox/Gamecube era's most memorable titles with a fresh remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. It might sound surprising for a studio that's been around so long, but this marks Ubisoft's first full-fledged remake, distinct from other titles they've simply remastered for newer hardware. That said, The Sands of Time remake is pretty darn faithful to the original, just with modern graphics and gameplay.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

Platform(s): PC, Xbox One, PS4

Release date: TBC

After the release of the first Vampire Masquerade: Bloodlines in 2004, nothing came as close to a great vampire RPG since. Thankfully, Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive are bringing bloodlines back with a sequel that promises to take us on an immersive role-playing experience as a vampire thrown into the world of bloodsuckers in Seattle. As a newly sired vampire, you'll find yourself caught up in Blood trade war between competing vampire factions. With dialogue options, alliances to be made, and choices to make, Bloodlines 2 looks like it's shaping up to fill the void the first game left behind it.

Take a look back at the year with our pick of the best games of 2021.