Win a pair of tickets to Video Games Live in LA!

Last month we gave away a pair of will call tickets to Video Games Live, June 17th at the Nokia Theater in LA. Now we have three more pairs for you, which we'll be giving out over thenext few weeks via Twitter.

To Enter:Follow GamesRadar on Twitter, and look for our announcements (along the lines of "RT and follow @GamesRadar for a chance to win..."). Just retweet the announcement, and you're entered. The winners of each pair will be chosen randomly.

When to look: We're starting the first giveaway TODAY, and you can enter until 5 p.m. this Friday. The other two giveaways will take place from May 26 - May 28, and June 9 - June 11.

Please enter only if you can actually use the tickets to this awesome show. You can still win if you live in Florida, but have fun getting to the show.

The giveaway aside, why not just follow us and look at our tweets every day? You know you want to see what we're eating for lunch! (Actually, our latest stories, photos from the office and events, more giveaways, and anything else we feel like tweeting, because we're totally hip with the social medias.)

May 12, 2010