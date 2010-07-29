DC Converse All-Stars

Superpowered baseball boots make their debut at San Diego Comic-Con

There was no shortage of comics-related tat on sale at Comic-Con, some of it more stylish or desirable than others (we were particularly taken with the Empire Strikes Back space worm oven glove). Among the new merchandise on sale was a batch of new DC Comics Converse All-Star baseball boots that made their debut at the show (quite a few on the feet of staff manning the DC stand – even comics writer James ‘Man of Tomorrow” was spotted weraing a pair.)

If you fancy a pair, pop along to Journeys shoe store on-line, where they are currently exclusively on sale.