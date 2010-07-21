New Terminator mod gets CliffyB’s approval

Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski recently gave a glowing endorsement for FPS Terminator, a Terminator mod made with the Unreal Engine 3. â€œCheck out this SWEET FPS Terminator mod,â€ said the famous game designer via Twitter. â€œThese guys are going to get a job in the biz if they havenâ€™t already.â€ Set in the year 2029 during the war against the machines, FPS Terminator does look very impressive. Check out screenshots and a trailer below.





Above: We love all the chaos going around in the background and the sky





Above: A gameplay trailer for FPS Terminator. You can see more screenshots, along with another trailer and links to download the demo atMod DB



Source:CliffyB on Twitter,Mod DB,CVG



July 20, 2010