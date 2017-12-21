Get hands on with Biomutant at the PC Gamer Weekender

Biomutant is coming to the PC Gamer Weekender. Not only will we be hosting an on-stage developer session, but you’ll also be able to get hands-on with THQ Nordic’s upcoming curio.

The post-apocalyptic RPG blends kung fu action and unique martial arts-style combat with futuristic open world... well, mutants. You’ll be able to find out insider details about the making of Biomutant during its stage session, then indulge in the blend of melee, shooting and mutant ability action the game itself presents.

There’s a real buzz about Biomutant, with it being one of the more unique upcoming titles on the horizon, and its blend of combat, open world exploration and deep progression systems – oh, and mutants – has a lot of players excited. And what better way to find out if you’re excited too than to listen to the game’s devs talking about it before going and playing it? What better way indeed.