E3 2010: Square Enix sponsors best hotel keys ever

It's not unusual, when checking into E3-sanctioned hotels in the days before the show, to get a packet of licensed junk meant to spread awareness of a particular publisher's games. When we checked in this afternoon, however, we got something we'd never seen before: a trio of faintly awesome keycards, courtesy of Square Enix's (specifically the part that used to be Eidos)E3 lineup.

Rarely have our firstbits of E3 swag been this visually interesting. We are now the proud carriers of keys tagged with art from Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days and Lara Croft and the Guardian of LIght. And while they don't do anything apart from letting us into our rooms, we're at least a lot less likely to forget these when we leave to cover the show.

Not the meatiest update, I know, but it's early yet. Consider this the calm before the storm ,and expect to see plenty more coverage in the next few days, as the press conferences begin, the show floor opens and the industry shows us what to get excited for in the coming year.

Jun 13, 2010