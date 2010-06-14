Popular

E3 2010: Square Enix sponsors best hotel keys ever

By

Deus Ex, Lara Croft and Kane & Lynch grace trio of access cards

It's not unusual, when checking into E3-sanctioned hotels in the days before the show, to get a packet of licensed junk meant to spread awareness of a particular publisher's games. When we checked in this afternoon, however, we got something we'd never seen before: a trio of faintly awesome keycards, courtesy of Square Enix's (specifically the part that used to be Eidos)E3 lineup.

Rarely have our firstbits of E3 swag been this visually interesting. We are now the proud carriers of keys tagged with art from Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days and Lara Croft and the Guardian of LIght. And while they don't do anything apart from letting us into our rooms, we're at least a lot less likely to forget these when we leave to cover the show.

Not the meatiest update, I know, but it's early yet. Consider this the calm before the storm ,and expect to see plenty more coverage in the next few days, as the press conferences begin, the show floor opens and the industry shows us what to get excited for in the coming year.

Jun 13, 2010

Mikel Reparaz

After graduating from college in 2000 with a BA in journalism, I worked for five years as a copy editor, page designer and videogame-review columnist at a couple of mid-sized newspapers you've never heard of. My column eventually got me a freelancing gig with GMR magazine, which folded a few months later. I was hired on full-time by GamesRadar in late 2005, and have since been paid actual money to write silly articles about lovable blobs.