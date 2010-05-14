TalkRadar Clip o’ the week: Solitaire Salesman!

Seriously, we know you’re busy people! We also know a lot of you reading GamesRadar haven’t ever listened to our filthy, stupid podcast: TalkRadar . We understand your trepidation. They're too long, podcasts are boring, etc… Well, here’s a bite-sized clip we humbly ask that you try super-quick like! It may not be what you were expecting

Since last week’s monumentalTalkRadar 100was pretty much a celebratory shindig meant to be enjoyed by fans already listening (and ended up an extremely unapproachable SIX HOURS,) we’re giving you a blast from the recent past:Solitaire Salesman!



Above: Thanks to DrDevious for the custom vid

This bit came about around the Holidays, and like most people, we were all feeling the financial strain and were lightheartedly joking about leaving GamesRadar for a more lucrative position in the field of PR, generally referred to in our industry as… “The Darkside.”It’s not a monstrous profession, by any means. It just requires that you leave behind your podium and a modicum of internet celebrity to playHype Man for a select group of games. But obviously, some games are harder to rep than others, and tried our hand at the PR gig with the worst case scenario.

