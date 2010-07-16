Spurious Awards Of The Week

Bad facehugger impressions in Warehouse 13, dodgy graffiti in Being Human , more of Rory’s shameful past, and more

Apologies for being a little shorter than normal this week, but with ComicCon coming up there’s lots to do! Normal service will be resumed…

WORST FACEHUGGER IMPRESSION OF THE WEEK



Firefly ’s Sean Maher and Jewel Staite were reunited this week in Warehouse 13 in an episode once again dripping with Spurious potential, much of it far too spoilery, sadly, to recount here until the show gets a UK airing (though it doesn’t ruin much to say it also wins Longest Pre-Credit Teaser Of The Week – possibly ever? – taking a leisurely 12 minutes until we get to see the opening titles). But we don’t think the image above gives too much away, as the former Serenity crewmates seem to be playing the strangest game of Paper Scissors Stone Ever. Are they trying to recreate a facehugger? Or maybe it’s subliminal advertising for Sharktopus (see below). They are both on SyFy.

DULLEST OPENING TO A NEW SHOW OF THE WEEK

SyFy’s new Stephen King-inspired show Haven (co-created by Shawn Piller, who also gave us Dead Zone , another Stephen King inspired show – does the guy have the least eclectic bookshelf in Hollywood?) began this week, not with a bang, but with an alarm clock. Our introduction to the series, and its lead character, featured CIA agent Audrey Parker getting up late for work. Thrilling. The episode then turned into some inverted form of The X-Files , with spooky Audrey willing to believe any little weirdness must have some supernatural explanation while her new local cop buddy is the sceptic. Actually, it’s not all bad, and the show has some great characters and funny lines, but by the end of the first hour you'd be hard pressed to say what exactly the format of the show is… Will it be Twin Peaks ? Will it be The X-Files ? Is there going to be a freak of the week Smallville style? It better make an impression soon or nobody will be setting alarms to remind them to watch it.

OPTIMISTIC QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Speaking about his new DC comic series, Knight And Squire (a kind of British answer to Batman and Robin with more tea and scones, presumably) Paul Cornell reckons, “If you’ve wanted to see a milkman fighting a dinosaur in a suit, in a pub, then this is the comic for you.” That’s a pretty narrow demographic you’re aiming for there, Paul...

JOKE THAT STRANGELY ISN’T WEARING THIN OF THE WEEK

Admittedly, we never want to see the actual TV movies, but if SyFy keeps making these self-consciously cheesy B-movie monster flicks, we’ll keep lapping up the trailers. This one has the added interest that it’s directed by the legend that is Roger Corman… and ironically probably cost as much as his last 10 films put together. Looking cheap doesn’t come cheap these days.

AVANT-GARDE ITALIAN CUISINE WITH GLOVE PUPPETS OF THE WEEK

The pre- Doctor Who past of Arthur Darvill (Tom to his mates, Rory to you and me) continues to offer up all manner of esoteric delights. The other week we told you about his indie band, Edmund. We also know he used to do the links between kids’ telly on CITV. This week, we were delighted to discover footage of an appearance by Arthur on The Sooty Show , in which he advocates the use of chocolate sauce as a pizza topping. Ew. (Thanks to forum member Son Of Solo for flagging this up)



CAKES OF THE WEEK

Lucky internet pundit and freelance journo Glenn Fleishman was lucky enough to go to the script read-through for the final episode of this season’s Futurama , where the team were feasting on come celebratory Brain Slug cup cakes. Apparently they tasted delicious. Click here to find out more of what he thought of the final script.

