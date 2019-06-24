Learn how Ubisoft built Watch Dogs Legion’s dystopian London in the new issue of Edge magazine

With E3 2019 in the can and the jetlag (mostly) gone, it’s time to turn our gaze back to the dystopian hellscape of the United Kingdom. And once we’ve done that, we can start thinking about Watch Dogs Legion, which graces the cover of the new issue of Edge magazine. On sale now in print and digital form, Edge 334 dives deep into the creation of a very different sort of Ubisoft open world: one that takes the ‘N’ out of NPC, a London in which everyone is a potential protagonist.

Edge has strong ties to the game, and not just by virtue of its setting: Creative director Clint Hocking had a column in the mag for years. Legion clearly bears his signature. It’s a game that subverts our expectations of its genre, just like Far Cry 2 did 11 years ago. This is not your typical Ubisoft open-world pasteboard.

And in a refreshing, and long-overdue move, this is a Ubisoft game that doesn’t shy away from the obvious influence it draws from the contemporary political climate. Hocking and team went on their first major research trip to London in early 2016, months before the Brexit vote. “At that point, no one was really talking about it, and then it came upon us pretty suddenly. We had to kind of roll with the evolving political climate.” You and us both, buddy. Legion is not a game about Brexit, but it is certainly informed by it; the Oval cricket ground in South London is here repurposed as a detention centre, a holding pen for EU citizens awaiting deportation.

