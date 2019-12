The most notable feature of the controlleris the inclusion of rear"combat buttons," which, among other things, can be used to slow down the response from the analog stick, allowing more precise aiming, especially when sniping. The controller also has "the best trigger buttons ever," or so said Alex from Mad Catz. Take a look:

We assume that they'll also be producing some form of "precision mouse" for PC gamers, and possibly throat mics like the Modern Warfare ones.

Jul 1, 2010