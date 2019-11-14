Borderlands 3 DLC 1 teaser could point to a Handsome Jack and Mad Moxxi throwback

"Ready to bring down the house, sugar?" Tune in for the reveal of #Borderlands3's first campaign DLC Wednesday, November 20 at 8am PT on https://t.co/qfFciTSVll!Learn more: https://t.co/Zu8nwBJgYy pic.twitter.com/WDXEl5ThtjNovember 14, 2019

Borderlands 3 's first proper campaign DLC will be fully revealed on Wednesday, November 20, Gearbox announced today. The live stream will start at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm BST on the Borderlands Twitch channel . This will be the first of four DLCs included in Borderlands 3's season pass, all of which will be released by September 2020, according to Gearbox.

Ahead of the reveal, the studio released a short trailer teasing DLC appearances from two familiar characters, one more surprising than the other: Mad Moxxi, who's seen throughout Borderlands 3's campaign, and Handsome Jack, who - slight spoiler warning - was conspicuously absent from the game on account of being dead following the events of Borderlands 2.

Yes, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford insisted that Jack is dead and gone during Borderlands 3's initial reveal. And to be fair, today's DLC teaser only shows statues and holograms of Jack, not the mastermind himself. However, as we said earlier this year, a small detail in Borderlands 3 left the door open for Jack's return , or at least the return of his digitized personality. An old leak, much of which has since been corroborated by Borderlands 3's roadmap, also claimed that Jack would return in all but flesh and form.

Coupled with the hologram shown in the DLC teaser, all of this suggests that Jack is indeed back, in some way or another. That said, we're going to pencil that in as a maybe for now. We do know two things, though. Firstly, Moxxi plays a major role in Borderlands 3's first DLC. Secondly, we'll learn more on November 20.

