Never run out of space on your Switch again with $40 off this 512GB microSDXC card

Constantly running out of space for games on your Nintendo Switch? Tired of uninstalling and reinstalling games that take forever to download? Those problems are now a thing of the past, thanks to this great deal on a PNY microSDXC card.

You can pick up the PNY Pro-Elite 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for just $80 right now at Best Buy, which is $40 off its normal price of $120. This may very well be one of the last cards you ever have to buy for your Switch, so if you have pals with systems and birthdays (or holidays coming up) you might want to give them the gift of eternal space out of the kindness of your heart.

Or just stock up on some for yourself, because games aren't getting any smaller out there. There's also a ton of new Switch games on the horizon, like Pokémon Sword and Shield and Astral Chain. Not having to clear off the entire system when you want to play something new? You're welcome.

Now that you've got all this space to muck about with, consult our guide to the best Nintendo Switch games out there and look for a new favorite.

