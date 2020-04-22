The developer of Lords Mobile, IGG , is helping to battle COVID-19 in Canada by donating medical supplies to several hospitals in the country.

Hospitals receiving supplies from IGG in Canada include the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation, Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society, and Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. The developer, whose Lords Mobile game has over 330 million players worldwide, has been donating medical supplies across the world, including in some of the most affected areas in Asia, Spain, and the United States. To date, 2.05 million pieces of medical supplies have been donated by IGG to various different areas, as you can see from this Facebook post .

(Image credit: IGG)

On top of that, a $100,000 donation to Make-A-Wish International has also been made by IGG. Considering that no player participation is involved with IGG's donations, it's laudable to see the developer show such support to various different charities and organisations in the fight against COVID-19.



With a lot of the world currently staying safe and staying indoors, Lords Mobile, which is an award winning and free-to-play strategy game, is providing plenty of entertainment for both new and old players alike. From offering daily rewards on their Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram pages to help players quickly build a kingdom, to going online to fight against other players or even recruit them to your guild so you can battle together, it's a brilliant game to get stuck into while you stay safe indoors.

(Image credit: IGG)